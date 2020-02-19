NEW DETAILS: Police make arrest in Altoona graffiti investigation

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Altoona Police say that an arrest has been made of at least one suspect in the graffiti vandalism of multiple Altoona buildings and businesses that occurred in late December 2019.

Police report that Tyler Prosser, 20, of Loretto was one of the suspects seen in security footage that Altoona Police released after roughly 50 different houses, cars, garages, and other property was vandalized, including various businesses.

TYLER PROSSER

Police say they were tipped off that Prosser was one of the men in the security camera and that this person saw Prosser at Sheetz on Chestnut Avenue roughly 2 1/2 hours earlier.

Police confirmed that he was in fact at Sheetz at 1:40 a.m. wearing the same clothes he had on in the released security footage.

Police say that they spoke to a friend of Prosser’s who lived in the vandalized area. He tells police that the tags “IV” stood for a friend of theirs who recently died, and “Ugly Kidz” was Prosser’s “brand.” He also told police that he and another friend were at his home until 11:30 p.m. the night the graffiti happened.

Prosser eventually told police that he was involved and that he was highly intoxicated that night, but claimed he only sprayed “Ugly Kidz.”

Police noted that the “Ugly Kidz” tag was sprayed at least eight times, and it matched the style of multiple other tags including multiple markings that were found on the property of Axe and Santella Funeral Home on 4th Street.

Stick with WTAJ as we continue to confirm more information online and at Noon on only WTAJ TV-10