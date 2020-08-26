Police make arrest after shots fired at Bedford County hotel

BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State Police report the arrest of a man accused of firing a .9mm gun at the entrance of the Hampton Inn in Bedford after an argument with protestors began.

Police report that 43-year-old Jeremy Decker, of Everett, is charged after he was witnessed to have taken a .9mm handgun and shoot it in the air from the window of his 2001 silver Dodge Ram before a group left the entrance of the Hampton Inn.

The incident occurred Tuesday afternoon when a group of protesters and counter-protesters began to argue at the entrance of the Hampton Inn on Business 220, Bedford. It was reported that the hotel manager asked the counter-protesters to leave and in the process, Decker fired a gun into the air.

Troopers report that Bedford Police later pulled over an older two-toned Ford with American flags in the bed and Decker was in the passenger seat. Police spotted multiple firearms in the truck as well.

Decker later admitted to state troopers that he was at the Hampton Inn and that he was driving his 2001 silver Dodge Ram. Decker is also reportedly a convicted felony not allowed to possess firearms.

Decker is being charged with persons not to possess/use/manufacture firearms, firearms not to be carried without a license, recklessly endangering another person, and disorderly conduct,