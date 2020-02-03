Police make arrest after PA Skill game robbery in Clearfield County

HYDE, CLEARFIELD Co, Pa. (WTAJ) — Lawrence Township police report the arrest of two men who are accused of breaking into a laundromat and stealing money from a PA Skill Game machine.

Police report that Derek Prince, 33, of Houtzdale broke into the laundromat across from the Uni-Mart of Washington Avenue on January 2, just before 7:30 a.m.

He reportedly got out of a car that was driven by Joshua Quigley, 41, of Clearfield, when he climbed to the roof of the building and broke in.

Police say Prince then cut the lock off the Skill game machine and took the money inside. He then signaled for Quigley to pick him up as he let the building

Both men are currently in the Clearfield County Jail awaiting a preliminary hearing.