THEFT: Police looking to identify two men in Altoona Walmart

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Police are requesting the public’s assistance with identifying two men in a retail theft investigation.

The Allegheny Township Police Department said they need help to identify the following males:



These two men are being investigated for their alleged involvement in retail theft. (Allegheny Township Police Department)

These two were in the Walmart store May 24 at 4:45 p.m., according to their Facebook post.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the department at 814-695-3333 or by sending them a direct message on Facebook. The investigating officer is Ptlm. Brant.