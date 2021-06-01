THEFT: Police looking to identify two men in Altoona Walmart

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Police are requesting the public’s assistance with identifying two men in a retail theft investigation.
The Allegheny Township Police Department said they need help to identify the following males:
These two were in the Walmart store May 24 at 4:45 p.m., according to their Facebook post.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the department at 814-695-3333 or by sending them a direct message on Facebook. The investigating officer is Ptlm. Brant.
