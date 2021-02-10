Police looking to identify theft suspect in Cambria County

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Police are searching for a suspect who stole merchandise from a Boscov’s Tuesday evening.

The incident occurred Feb. 9 at the Boscov’s located at 570 Galleria Drive at approximately 5:45 p.m.

The Richland Township Police Department is asking those who have any information about the identity of the pictured individual to contact them through Cambria County 911 at 814-427-2100 and to refrain from posting the information.

They also ask that the person of interest contact them as well.