HORNERSTOWN, CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Police are looking for a suspect after a rash of vandalism attacks over the weekend.

The Johnstown Police Department reported three separate cases of vandalism starting Saturday night.

Police suspect the man above, in a hoodie and glasses, is connected to the slashings of tires to three cars and damage to other properties.

If you’ve seen this man, you are asked to call the Cambria County Non-Emergency number at 814-472-2100.