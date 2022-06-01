ALTOONA, Pa (WTAJ) — The Altoona Police Department is looking for two missing children.

Brayden and Becca Helsel, 9 and 12 years old respectfully, did not get on the transportation van to school this morning. Police are looking for the two children and say they often are in the 17th Street area, around the Altoona Area High School, Public Library, 17th Street Sheetz and Teen Shelter.

Brayden is approximately 4’5″, 85 pounds with short blonde hair, blue eyes and unknown clothing. Becca is approximately 5’4″, 125 pounds, with long black hair, brown eyes and might be wearing dark clothing with white Nike shoes and a red backpack.

Anyone with information or the whereabouts of Brayden and Becca is asked to contact the 911 center immediately at 814-940-5950