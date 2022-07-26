CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– Police are looking for the driver of a tractor trailer that was involved in a hit and run crash on Tuesday morning.

According to a press release from Jackson Township police, at 4:30 a.m. the driver was in the left passing lane going east on Admiral Peary Highway at the Mundy’s Corner exit in Nanty Glo. The driver then hit a white box truck in the right lane which caused it to go off the road.

Police said that after the tractor trailer driver then fled after hitting the truck. There is no description of the tractor trailer but it is believed to have sustained damage to the right side.

The crash is under investigation and anyone with information is asked to contact Jackson Township police at (814)-749-0051.