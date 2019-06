State Police in Clearfield are looking for a suspect after nearly $8,000 was stolen from a local gas station

The incident happened early Sunday morning. Police say the suspect broke into the Starri gas station on Elizabeth Street in Houtzdale. The owner says they cut the locks on the skill games machines and stole the money out of them. That suspect then fled the scene.

If you have any information, you’re asked to call State Police in Clearfield.