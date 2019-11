LOGAN TWP, BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — Logan Township Police are looking for a suspect involved in a retail theft incident last Sunday, November 17.

The woman in the pictures allegedly stole a large quantity of jewelry and other items at KOHLS.

She’s seen pushing a baby stroller each time.

We’re told that she was driving a dark blue or black extended cab pickup truck, possibly a Dodge.

If anyone has any information, you’re asked to call the Logan Township Police Department at 814-949-3364.