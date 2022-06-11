CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Police in Centre County are searching for a person who they say is responsible for breaking windows of vehicles.

According to a press release from Patton Township police, a tall male with a slender build has been using a BB or pellet gun to shoot out windows of parked or unattended vehicles. There have been reports of this happening along Vairo Boulevard, Oakwood Avenue, Benjamin Court and also along North Atherton Street.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Patton Township Police Department at (814)-234-0273.