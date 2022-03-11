BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — Tyrone Police Department is looking for a stolen truck that was taken shortly after midnight on March 11.

In a Facebook post, the Tyrone Police Department said they are investigating a theft of a rollback truck stolen on the 900 block of Pennsylvania Avenue. The PA resignations ZSB8632 and surveillance video shows a person in a dark color hoodie taking the vehicle. The vehicle says G&R excavating Demolition the driver’s side door.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Tyrone Police at 814-684-1365 or by messaging their Facebook account.