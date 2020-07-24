Police looking for public’s help in response to stolen street and safety signs

JOHNSTOWN, CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — More than a dozen street and safety signs across the Dale Borough in Johnstown have been stolen over the last three weeks.

Signs started disappearing in late June at the intersections of Clark and Hurton Streets and during a recent power outage on Tuesday, a temporary stop sign at the corner of Bedford and Annie Streets was also taken, leaving many concerned for drivers’ safety.

“They control traffic, they control flow patterns, they prevent accidents. Everything is there for a reason, studies have been conducted by PennDOT and engineers to make sure those signs are in the proper places to ensure everybody’s safety as they’re driving through boroughs and cities,” said Johnstown Police Captain Chad Miller.

The signs cost anywhere between $36 to $45 and officials are hoping someone might have surveillance footage of whoever is responsible.

If you have any information, you’re asked to call Cambria County’s non-emergency number at 814-472-2100 or the Johnstown Police Department.