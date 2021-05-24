Police looking for missing Punxsutawney man

Nathan Lauer has been missing since Saturday, according to state police.

ARMSTRONG COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police at Kittanning are looking for a missing 38-year-old man who was last seen Saturday.

Nathan Lauer is a white 5’11” man with blue eyes and blond hair. He weighs around 200 pounds.

Lauer is reportedly wearing black basketball shorts, no shirt and possibly black shoes or was barefoot, according to a press release.

On Saturday, Lauer’s friends told police they were heavily drinking from the late night into early morning hours at their camp at the 100 block of Upper Allegheny Drive in Gilpin Township of Armstrong County, according to a press release.

They said they saw Lauer swimming within the water of Allegheny River around 7:30 a.m. One of the friends told police he went to bed for a short period of time, and when he woke up, Lauer was nowhere to be found. Contact with Lauer was unsuccessful, he said.

On Sunday, Gilpin Township Police K-9, state police aviation and divers were used to scan the section of the Allegheny River that Lauer was last seen. However, they were unsuccessful.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Kittanning State Police at 724-543-2011.