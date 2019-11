HUNTINGDON BOROUGH, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Huntingdon Borough Police Department is searching for a missing adult.

Police say Frank Webb, 61, of Huntingdon Borough has been reported missing by his family.

They say he was last seen on October 31 at 6:30 p.m. in Huntingdon Borough.

Webb is a white male, 5’9″ tall and has green eyes.

Anyone that has seen Webb or heard from him is asked to call the Huntingdon Borough Police Department at 814-643-3960.