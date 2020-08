JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Richland Township Police Department is trying to identify two suspects for a theft at Walmart.

According to Cambria County Crime Watch, the two pictured were at Walmart on July 27, 2020, at around 7 p.m. They reportedly used a stolen debit card to make hundreds of dollars in purchases.







If you have any information about the identity of the two pictured, you’re asked to call the Richland Township Police via 814-472-2100.