Police look to identify possible purse-snatchers in State College

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — State College police are trying to identify two suspects after a purse was stolen at a GIANT store.
The two suspects pictured were accused of stealing the purse right out of a shopping cart at the store around 11 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 13. The GIANT is located at 2121 South Atherton Street.
Do you recognize these men?
If so, you’re asked to call the State College Police Department at 814-234-7150 or you can submit an anonymous tip through their website by clicking here.
