Happy New Year 2022 Light Up Downtown State College
January 01 2022 12:00 am

Police look to identify possible purse-snatchers in State College

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — State College police are trying to identify two suspects after a purse was stolen at a GIANT store.

The two suspects pictured were accused of stealing the purse right out of a shopping cart at the store around 11 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 13. The GIANT is located at 2121 South Atherton Street.

Do you recognize these men?

Purse theft suspects courtesy: State College Police Department

If so, you’re asked to call the State College Police Department at 814-234-7150 or you can submit an anonymous tip through their website by clicking here.

Sign up for the WTAJ Newsletter for the latest local news, weather, and community events that matter to you.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss