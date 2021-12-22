Police look to identify possible purse-snatchers in State College

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — State College police are trying to identify two suspects after a purse was stolen at a GIANT store.

The two suspects pictured were accused of stealing the purse right out of a shopping cart at the store around 11 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 13. The GIANT is located at 2121 South Atherton Street.

Do you recognize these men?

Purse theft suspects courtesy: State College Police Department

If so, you’re asked to call the State College Police Department at 814-234-7150 or you can submit an anonymous tip through their website by clicking here.