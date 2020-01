STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — Police in State College are looking for information on a Hit and Run that happened at the Wal Mart on Benner Pike.

The incident occurred just before 11 p.m. on Sunday, January 12 in the parking lot.

Police say the suspects were in a mid to large size, dark-colored SUV.

It’s reported that the picture individuals backed out of a parking spot and hit another parked vehicle.

If you have any information, you’re asked to call State College police at 814-234-7150.