Police look for suspects in two different Best Buy thefts

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Richland Township Police Department is attempting to identify three individuals related to two different retail thefts at the Johnstown Best Buy.

The first theft involved the two seen below on January 30 at around 6 p.m. at the Best Buy on Town Center Drive. The suspected vehicle is possibly a Chevy Spark, dark in color.

The second theft involves the man pictured below. It happened around 2:45 p.m. on January 31 at the same Best Buy.

Anyone with any information or can identify any of the people pictured is asked to contact Richland Township Police through the Cambria County non-emergency number at 814-472-2100.

