FLINTON, CAMBRIA CO., Pa. (WTAJ) — State Police in Ebensburg are searching for 2 suspects who broke into Pennywrens convenience store.

The unknown duo forced their way in through the back door and attempted to rob four PA Skills games.

After finding the games empty, they were able to steal the cash from behind the front counter.

Anyone with information is asked to call State Police Ebensburg at 814-471-6500