HALFMOON TWP. CENTRE CO., (WTAJ) — Police are searching for a rifle that was left at the Scotia Shooting Range on February 21, 2020. When the owner returned for the gun, it was gone.

Police report that the gun was in a black case when the owner of it had left the shooting range, leaving it behind.

The rifle, a PTR-91 308 caliber, has a gray barrel and receiver as well as a green grip and stock.

If you have any information, you’re asked to call PSP Rockview at 814-355-7545.