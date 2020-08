HOUTZDALE, CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State Police are searching for information after at least two different vehicles were broken into in Houtzdale.

Police report that the incident happened overnight from July 29, to July 30, when two people had reported their cars were broken into on the 600 block of Brisbin Street.

Various items were taken from “at least” these two different vehicles.

Anyone with any information is asked to call PSP Clearfield.