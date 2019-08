STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — Police are looking for two women who were seen “under ringing” at the self-checkout at Walmart on Benner Pike.

The incident occurred on July 23, 2019, when both women were on camera changing price tags and ringing up expensive items with a cheaper tag/price.

Police are asking for help to identify both women and if you have information, you’re asked to call State College Police at 814-234-7150