RIDGWAY, ELK COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State Police are investigating damage caused unknown suspect(s) shot numerous rounds from a handgun.

It happened in the area of Red Fox Lane and Laurel Mill Road at around 10 p.m. on Monday, August 12.

The gunshots caused damage to wooden sculptures, a wooden bench, sheet metal on the roof of a pavilion, and a concession stand.

If you have any information, you are asked to call the State Police in Ridgway.