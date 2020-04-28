Police look for hit and run suspect in State College

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — State College Police are looking for information about a hit and run that happened in the Walmart parking lot on Benner Pike.

Police say the hit and run occurred around 4 p.m. on Monday, April 27.

They report the vehicle seen in the photos may have passenger side damage. It appears to be a dark-colored Jeep Grand Cherokee with a decal in the lower driver’s side rear window.

Police are asking anyone who may have information to call the State College Police Department at 814-234-7150, by email or submit an anonymous tip through their website.