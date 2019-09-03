Police look for Clearfield County’s Fugitive of the Week

Breaking News
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — District Attorney William Shaw, Jr., announced the Clearfield County Fugitive of the week for September 3, 2019.

Chase Conway, 29, of Osceola Mills is wanted for failure to appear at criminal call on August 29.

Conway was originally charged by Trooper Andrew Mills of PSP-Clearfield with possession with intent to deliver, flight to avoid apprehension, resisting arrest, possession of a controlled substance, driving under the influence, giving a false ID, and other related offenses.

If you have any information on Conway’s whereabouts, you’re asked to call police at 800-376-4700.

