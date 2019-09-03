Police look for burglar who stole $6K from Skills games

OSCEOLA, CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State Police have reported that they’re looking for a burglary suspect who broke into a bar and got into Skills machines.

The incident is reported to have happened around 3 a.m. on September 3, 2019, at Scotchmen Bar. He broke into three PA Skills machines and took over $6,000.

Someone who lives next to the bar heard noises and went over to check it out. The burglar ran to a silver Cadillac CTS and fled on Water Street towards Sandy Ridge.

Anyone with information is asked to call PSP-Clearfield at 814-857-3800