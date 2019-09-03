1  of  3
Breaking News
BREAKING: Woman chokes, has seizure at popular Altoona restaurant 1 dead, 6 injured after SUV crashes into ambulance in Saint Marys Norfolk Southern lays off 100 more Juniata Locomotive employees
Live Now
Tracking Hurricane Dorian as it heads towards the US

Police look for burglar who stole $6K from Skills games

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

OSCEOLA, CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State Police have reported that they’re looking for a burglary suspect who broke into a bar and got into Skills machines.

The incident is reported to have happened around 3 a.m. on September 3, 2019, at Scotchmen Bar. He broke into three PA Skills machines and took over $6,000.

Someone who lives next to the bar heard noises and went over to check it out. The burglar ran to a silver Cadillac CTS and fled on Water Street towards Sandy Ridge.

Anyone with information is asked to call PSP-Clearfield at 814-857-3800

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss