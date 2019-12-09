Police look for armed robbery suspects in Johnstown

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — Police responded to a call for an armed robbery of a taxi driver on Corrine Avenue on Sunday Night/Monday Morning.

Officers went to the scene on the 400 block of Corrine Avenue just before 1 a.m. Monday morning.

It was reported that two black men wearing dark pants and sweatshirts called for the cab to Corrine Avenue. The driver stated that when he arrived, the larger of the men, described to be 5’7″ and 230lbs, got into the front seat and pulled a gun on him.

The second man was described as being taller and skinny.

The man in the front seat demanded the money the driver had as well as the keys to the taxi. They ran off with $210 and the keys to the cab.

They reportedly were seen headed towards Oakhurst Homes.

If anyone has any information on the robbery, they’re asked to call Johnstown Police at 814-472-2100.