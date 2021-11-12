Police locate meth, guns, over $11k cash at Cambria County man’s home

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Cresson man faces a slew of charges after a search warrant turned up drugs and drug paraphernalia, three rifles and over $11,000 cash in his house.

On Nov. 10, police searched 40-year-old Adam Garber’s home on the 300 block of Cresson Shaft Road following a report of a domestic dispute, according to charges filed.

Garber had allegedly locked a woman, both of who police noted are known drug users, outside of the house in half-naked and wouldn’t let her back in.

When police confronted Garber over what they believed may be a drug deal, he denied having any drugs on him or in the house. He also signed off on a consent form to allow police to search inside.

Police reported they found packaging material, a scale, an “owe” sheet with names and amounts written on it as well as $11,340 cash.

At this time, police decided to come back with a search warrant along with a K-9 unit.

With help from the K-9 unit, police found additional drug paraphernalia, three rifles, crystal meth, an unknown brown substance in stamp bags and 75 grams of weed.

Garber was arraigned on felony drug and firearm-related charges as well as minor countrs of possessing a controlled substance and use of drug paraphernalia.

He’s behind bars at the Cambria County Prison after failing to post 10 percent of his $75,000 cash bail. His preliminary hearing is slated for Nov. 17.