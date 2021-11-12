Police locate meth, guns, over $11k cash at Cambria County man’s home

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Cresson man faces a slew of charges after a search warrant turned up drugs and drug paraphernalia, three rifles and over $11,000 cash in his house.

On Nov. 10, police searched 40-year-old Adam Garber’s home on the 300 block of Cresson Shaft Road following a report of a domestic dispute, according to charges filed.

Garber had allegedly locked a woman, both of who police noted are known drug users, outside of the house in half-naked and wouldn’t let her back in.

When police confronted Garber over what they believed may be a drug deal, he denied having any drugs on him or in the house. He also signed off on a consent form to allow police to search inside.

Police reported they found packaging material, a scale, an “owe” sheet with names and amounts written on it as well as $11,340 cash.

At this time, police decided to come back with a search warrant along with a K-9 unit.

With help from the K-9 unit, police found additional drug paraphernalia, three rifles, crystal meth, an unknown brown substance in stamp bags and 75 grams of weed.

Garber was arraigned on felony drug and firearm-related charges as well as minor countrs of possessing a controlled substance and use of drug paraphernalia.

He’s behind bars at the Cambria County Prison after failing to post 10 percent of his $75,000 cash bail. His preliminary hearing is slated for Nov. 17.

Sign up for the WTAJ Newsletter for the latest local news, weather, and community events that matter to you.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss