Police: Local Burger King manager admits to stealing over $4K

CLEARFIELD, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Lawrence Township Police Department reported the arrest of a local Burger King manager after she admitted to stealing $4,212.69 from bank deposits over the 2019 Christmas season.

According to the report, an investigation showed that Bobbi Jo Cambria, 38, of Clearfield had taken the money from various bank deposits she was responsible for in December 2019 and into January 2020.

Police say that during the course of the investigation while speaking to Cambria, she admitted that she did, in fact, take the money.

Cambria was placed in the Clearfield County Jail on theft charges, as well as three separate warrants through the Lawrence Township Police Department, according to the police report.

Cambria is currently waiting for her preliminary hearing.