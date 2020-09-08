Police led on high speed chase in Jefferson County, multiple departments respond

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Brookville Police report the arrest of a man who led multiple police departments on a high-speed chase through Jefferson County.

Police report that a 34-year-old man ignored Brookville police attempt to stop him for an expired inspection sticker and muffler violation on the afternoon of Sept. 5, and began to drive away at a high rate of speed.

The driver took off on 322 west bound towards Corsica, Pa. He was finally stopped on Olean Trail Road in Corsica and taken into custody.

Brookville Police report that they were assisted by PSP Punxsutawney, Clarion Borough Police, and Clarion University Police.