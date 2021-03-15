Police: Las Vegas man facing DUI charge after driving Jeep into spillway

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Las Vegas man is facing a DUI charge after police said he drove his Jeep off of a bridge and into 18 inches of water in Centre County.

The incident happened March 12 after 4 a.m. when 49-year-old Michael Rebo reportedly gained access to a walking trail and drove off a bridge into Cold Stream Dam in Philipsburg. Police said Rebo appeared to be passed out in the driver’s seat when they arrived at the scene, where the vehicle was floating in the water. He was transported to Mount Nittany Medical Center.

MICHAEL REBO

According to the criminal complaint, Rebo’s eyes were bloodshot and glassy and he emitted a strong odor of alcohol. He told police he would not be submitting to a preliminary breath test or a blood draw. While talking to police, Rebo said he drove to the soccer fields at Cold Stream Dam & Recreational Park from the We Are Inn where he was staying.

Jeep found idling in Philipsburg Spillway — Credit: Hope Fire Company

Rebo is currently in Centre County Prison. Along with DUI charges, he is being charged with careless driving, driving on a suspended license and trespass by motor vehicle. He has a preliminary scheduled March 24.