CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Clearfield man is behind bars after police said he allegedly kissed and inappropriately touched a teen girl.

Richard English, 51, was accused of the inappropriate interaction on April 11 when the teen said she was trying to interact with English’s dog.

According to the complaint, the teen told police she was trying to give them a treat when English asked about her eye color before starting to force himself on the teen girl and kissing her on the lips. The girl also told police he touched various parts of her body while hugging her even though she didn’t want the hug.

The girl said that English made a comment about looking at pictures of her in a dress. Police noted they did search English’s phone but didn’t find any photos of the girl.

When interviewed, English told police he kissed the girl because he felt bad for her, saying she told him she was bullied in school.

English was charged with unlawful contact with a minor, indecent assault and other related charges.

English was taken into custody and placed in Clearfield County Prison on $50,000 bail. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for April 20.