Police: K9 officer able to track down burglary suspect

MOUNT UNION, Pa. (WTAJ) — Mount Union Police responded to a call reporting that a man had broken into a home and was in the basement.

The incident happened on February 25, 2020, when police say the suspect, later identified as Richard Dierfield was in the home’s basement and ran from the area before police could arrive.

They called in K-9 Officer X and handler Officer Young. X was able to track down Dierfield who was in a vehicle. Police report that Dierfield is being held in Huntingdon County Jail on $150,000 bail.

Dierfield is facing burglary, criminal trespass, and possession of drug paraphernalia charges.