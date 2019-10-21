Police K-9 to visit Emporium library

EMPORIUM, CAMERON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– Kids in Cameron County are invited to meet Emporium’s newest police officer.

K-9 Novak and his handler, Officer Volker Kiefer, will be at the Barbara Moscato Brown Library Wednesday.

Kiefer will read a book and show off Novak’s searching skills.

The police department hopes the event will teach kids how Novak helps the community.

“He’s not a mean dog like you see on TV,” Kiefer said. “On TV on the reality shows, you see dogs biting people, that’s not Novak. Novak is my partner. He’s here to keep you safe.”

The program begins at 4 p.m. on Wednesday in the library’s multipurpose room.

The library asks you RSVP before the event.