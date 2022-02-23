CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — The Gallitzin Borough Police Department announced the arrest of a juvenile in connection to a “hit” job being put on an adult man.

Gallitzin police chief Gerald Hagen said they arrested the juveniles after they determined he had accepted the “hit” offer put out by another juvenile and had shot a stolen gun multiple times. Three others were also interviewed and are also facing criminal charges in connection to the incident.

Police said on Feb. 15 they received a call of shots fired in the area of Saint Mary Street and Sanker Street. Multiple shots were fired in the neighborhood by the juvenile before he fled on foot. One of the bullets struck the exterior of a home.

The Gallitzin Police Department said they appreciate the assistance of the neighboring agencies in this investigation as well as the local residents who cooperated with the investigation by providing critical details that lead to the arrests.