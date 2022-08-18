CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A woman being investigated for sexually assaulting a disabled person is now facing charges for intimidating the alleged victim.

Vicky Lynn Mari Cobaugh, 36, is currently being investigated by Cambria County Children and Youth Services as well as Upper Yoder Township Police Department for involuntary deviate sexual intercourse of an intellectually disabled person, according to court documents. During the course of the investigation, police were informed that Cobaugh had struck the alleged victim of the case.

On Wednesday, Aug. 17, Upper Yoder police went to the 100 block of Millcreek Hollow Road for an assault that had just happened. Cobaugh allegedly slapped the victim across the face and called the victim a “f—— whore,” according to the criminal complaint. Police noted there was a red mark on the victim’s face.

This isn’t the first alleged assault Cobaugh is accused of. On Aug. 10, Upper Yoder police reported they were told that Cobaugh struck the victim across the face and called the victim a “f—— liar.” However, no charges were filed at this time because police said there was no sign of a physical assault.

Cobaugh was arraigned Wednesday evening on two felony counts each of intimidating a witness/victim, retaliation against a witness/victim as well as two minor counts of simple assault. Police said charges are pending for the sexual assault allegations.

She is currently behind bars at Cambria County Prison after failing to post 10 percent of her $30,000 cash bail. Her preliminary hearing will take place Aug. 24.