CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Johnstown man was hit with aggravated assault charges Monday after he shot someone in the upper thigh that he claimed had broken into his house.

On Dec. 10, 2021, Johnstown police said they responded to a report of a burglary/weapons incident at the 500 block of Robb Avenue in the Kernville section of the City of Johnstown. When they arrived, they found a man on the ground screaming. Standing over him was 30-year-old Robert Irving, police noted.

The man had been shot in the leg, and police reported they found four .22 caliber shell casings in front of the home. They also found a Ruger SR22 that was nearby.

Irving explained to police that he received a notification (video) on his phone of someone who was in his home. He started to walk home, and he called 911 and told them someone was in his house with a gun. When he got home, he allegedly saw someone exiting the rear door and shot at him, causing the man to fall in the backyard.

However, police said they reviewed the video, and the actor did not match the man that had been shot. Furthermore, police noted the rear door never opened, and the shell casings were in the front of the house.

The man who had been shot said he was walking home through an alley and believed he was cutting through a vacant lot, according to the criminal complaint. He told police Irving approached him and shot him, thinking he was in his house.

As a result, Irving faces two aggravated assault charges as well as a minor county of recklessly endangering another person. He currently awaits a preliminary hearing.