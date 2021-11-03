Police: Johnstown man robs store at gunpoint, steals $10k

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Johnstown police are looking for a man accused of robbing a store at gunpoint and stealing approximately $10,000.

The robbery occurred at Smoke and Skills at the corner of Central Avenue and Ohio Street in Johnstown Oct. 28, according to court documents. Calvin “Money” Wright, 35, was seen on security video walking into the store, walking to the counter, pulling out a handgun and cocking it, and then demanding money.

Wright was known to be a regular customer, a cashier told Johnstown police. The cashier added that Wright robbed three people last week at gunpoint, as well.

Police noted they spoke with the people Wright had allegedly robbed a week prior, and they said it was true.

Wright is pending felony charges including robbery, prohibited possession of firearm, theft and receiving stolen property.