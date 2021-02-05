Police: Johnstown man in jail after threatening CYS worker

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Johnstown man is in jail after police say he threatened a county child services worker.

Kenneth Wilkinson, 41, has been accused of threatening the caseworker who is dealing with the adoption case of Wilkinson’s child.

Police report that the caseworker was shoveling snow on Feb. 4 when Wilkinson drove past her home in the passenger seat of a vehicle. He pointed his finger at her as they drove past and when getting to a stop sign, the worker told police the car backed up. The car stopped within 10 feet of the worker and he got out of the car.

Wilkinson then reportedly got closer to the worker before raising his middle finger and cursing at her. She tells police he then said, “You take mine and I’ll take yours.”

The worker says they know through Facebook posts between Wilkinson and the child’s mother that he knows the worker has a child. She said she found out through her work that Wilkinson had made comments about where she lives.

She became worried about the safety of her child and herself. Wilkinson was taken into custody.