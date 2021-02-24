Police: Johnstown man fires gun into ceiling, made threats during argument

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Johnstown man has been taken into custody after police said he fired a gun into the ceiling during an argument early Wednesday morning.



Frank James Eppley, 29, has been charged with felony aggravated assault, along with misdemeanor counts of simple assault, terroristic threats and recklessly endangering another person.



Police were dispatched to the home for a domestic dispute. According to dispatch, when the victim called they could hear Eppley screaming and laughing. Dispatch also said they heard Eppley say he was going to jump out of a window, according to the charges filed.

When police arrived at the scene, they reportedly heard a male screaming inside the residence. The victim said she was trying to go to sleep when she heard Eppley yelling and smashing things downstairs. When she went downstairs to tell him to keep the noise down, he allegedly pushed her down on the stairs.

The victim told police she went to return to the bedroom when Eppley followed her, screaming that he was going to harm her. According to the report, Eppley threatened to kill the victim, their dogs, and himself. Eppley then reportedly picked up a handgun and threatened to kill himself, firing a shot into the ceiling.

Eppley removed the ammunition from the handgun and threw it at the victim when police arrived, according to the report. Police noted a bullet hole in the ceiling and rounds on the floor.

Eppley is currently in Cambria County Prison and has a preliminary hearing scheduled for March 10.