Police: Johnstown man crashes car into building, resists arrest

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — Police said an 18-year-old man remains in jail after crashing his car into a building, causing it to ignite into an open flame, and then trying to flee on foot.

The East Conemaugh Borough Police Department charged Tahjir Triplin with two felony counts, including attempting to elude an officer as well as flight to avoid apprehension. He also faces four minor counts, including recklessly endangering another person, resisting arrest and reckless driving. He has additional summary charges.

Police were parked at the bank parking lot at 1st Street and Main Street in Johnstown April 11 when they witnessed a car speed through the intersection, according to the criminal complaint.

They then pursued the car through several streets before it crashed into a building, causing the car to ignite into an open flame.

Police said two people exited the vehicle, fleeing on foot. An officer caught the driver, later identified as Triplin, but he would not comply after being told to show his hands and get on the ground.

Triplin attempted to run from the officer, and a taser was deployed, and he was able to be taken into custody.

Bail for Triplin was set at 10 percent of $30,000, and he remains in the Cambria County Prison.

His preliminary hearing is scheduled for April 19.