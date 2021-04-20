Police: Johnstown man charged over child porn depicting young child

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — Police said a 26-year-old man faces two felony charges after an investigation concluded he was in possession of child pornography.

Antonio Boyer, of Johnstown, had multiple images of a child estimated to be between the age of 2 and 5 that investigators found on his phone. The images were sexually explicit in nature and depicted an adult man performing acts on the child, according to the criminal complaint.

Boyer faces a felony count of child pornography as well as a felony count of criminal use of communication facility.

The investigation began when state police received a report from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children indicating that Google submitted them a report of suspected child pornography on a user’s Google account in August of 2020.

Google said multiple files indicative of child pornography were uploaded to the user’s Google Photos and Google Drive account, and police were given the IP address as well as account information.

After tracking the IP address and getting in touch with Atlantic Broadband, the internet provider, they were able to get information on the user’s location.

On March 16, a search warrant was issued for the Johnstown home, and police found child pornography on two cell phone devices belonging to Boyer.

Police interviewed Boyer, and he agreed to be in possession of child pornography.

Boyer is on an unsecured $30,000 bail, and he has a formal arraignment scheduled May 25.