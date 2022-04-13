CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Johnstown man faces charges following an investigation that began when five storage units were broken into – one of which contained collectibles.

On March 18, police were told that several storage units at Riverside Self Storage had been broken into overnight. One of those storage units contained numerous action figures with an estimated value of $2,390 that were stolen, according to charges filed.

The owner of the items told police he contacted local businesses that deal with collectibles so they could keep an eye out. Around 6:30 p.m., an employee at Rare Collectibles in the Galleria Mall told the owner that someone was there trying to sell the action figures.

Police arrived and arrested 27-year-old Alicia Cramer, who had been seen at the store with 51-year-old Joseph Shaw, as she was fleeing the mall. She told them Shaw, who was selling the items, had fled in an orange Jeep.

Shaw later turned himself in to Stonycreek Township police.

While looking at surveillance video from Riverside Self Storage, police noted that Shaw was seen entering the facility in the orange Jeep, parking near the burglarized units, and then leaving after about 40 minutes.

Cramer was also arrested on March 21 by West Hills police after fleeing officers in the same orange Jeep and wrecking it while driving under the influence.

Get the latest local news, weather, and community events. Sign up for the WTAJ Newsletter.

Shaw was hit with a slew of felony charges relating to the burglary with an unsecured bail of $75,000. Cramer was charged for the DUI crash with an unsecured bail of $40,000.