CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Johnstown man was arrested Tuesday with $22,000 worth of suspected crystal meth hidden in his crotch. This comes after an investigation that spanned several months, police said.

Mugshot of 25-year-old Tahmir “Phatz” Gindraw.

On April 5, investigators executed a felony arrest warrant on 25-year-old Tahmir “Phatz” Gindraw, who Cambria County District Attorney Greg Neugebauer said is from Philadelphia, at the train station in the City of Johnstown.

Investigators said they knew Gindraw was going to be at the station around 6 p.m. after a criminal informant made arrangements to purchase $1,000 worth of meth off of Gindraw, who they referred to as Phatz.

Gindraw was found to be in possession of 228 grams (8.1 ounces) of crystal methamphetamine, which he had hidden in his crotch, police noted. The estimated street value of the substance is $22,000.

$22,000 worth of meth seized from Gindraw.

He was arraigned Tuesday night for two separate cases – the deal with the criminal informant as well as being arrested at the train station – both of which include felony drug charges.

He is lodged in Cambria County Prison with a combined bail of $250,000.

The Cambria County Drug Task Force, members of the PA Office of Attorney General, Cambria County District Attorney’s Office and the Johnstown Police Department K9 unit all worked together on the case.

“This arrest was the result of a multi-agency cooperative effort to stop the flow of drugs into our community,” Neugebauer said. “This case demonstrates the dedication of the men and women of law enforcement to find out how drugs make their way into our neighborhoods, and work on in-depth investigations to bring those who pollute our streets to justice.”

Gindraw’s preliminary hearing is scheduled for April 14.

Court documents indicate Gindraw was arrested for drug charges on incidents in 2019 and 2021, as well.