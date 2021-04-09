Police: Johnstown man assaults woman, steals car, resists arrest

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Police said a 37-year-old man faces charges after he choked a woman, took her car and drove away from police when they found him.

The West Hills Regional Police Department charged William Huddleston with five felony counts, including aggravated assault, strangulation, robbery and receiving stolen property. He also has three minor courts of theft, resisting arrest and recklessly endangering another person.

On April 8, police were dispatched to the 900 block of Bucknell Avenue in Westmont around 6 p.m. for a report of a stolen vehicle, according to the criminal complaint. The victim said she refused to give Huddleston a ride, so he threw her on the couch and began choking her.

She said he then took off with her phone and keys.

The victim told police Huddleston had been drinking hard liquor.

Police report they found the car parked at the 1000 block of Boyd Avenue. When police talked to Huddleston, they note he became anxious and started pacing around the street. Then, he got into the car and took off.

Police said they initially began pursuing Huddleston, but they stopped due to the numerous adults and children in the area.

Huddelston was later found and arrested.

He is being held in Cambria County Prison with bail set at 10 percent of $20,000. He has a preliminary hearing scheduled April 21.