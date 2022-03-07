CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Johnstown man is behind bars after allegedly assaulting his girlfriend and dragging her back into the house when she tried to flee.

Roy Paul Hillegass, 36, of Franklin Borough, is reported to have assaulted the woman on March 5 around 3:30 a.m. after coming home from the bar. The woman told police she was telling Hillegass a story about how she helped someone gain custody of their children and how happy she was for them, according to the affidavit. Hillegass then became outraged and accused her of cheating.

The woman added that she went to the bathroom, and Hillegass followed her and started to assault her and rip her clothes off. He eventually choked her and strangled her to the point she couldn’t breathe and made remarks about killing her.

The woman managed to get free and ran out of the house to get away from Hillegass while still naked, according to police. However, it’s reported he tackled her and drug her back inside.

She managed to get away once more, and she was able to knock on someone’s door down the street for help.

Police noted there were visible injuries on the woman consistent with the story she provided. There were also still bleeding cuts on her feet that she told police were from being drug on the ground back into the house.

Hillegass is confined to Cambria County Prison with bail at 10 percent of $60,000. He faces strangulation, simple assault, harassment and terroristic threat charges.

Sign up for the WTAJ Newsletter for the latest local news, weather, and community events that matter to you.

His preliminary hearing is slated for March 14.