Police: Worthville Borough treasurer stole $50k from borough

WORTHVILLE, Pa. (WTAJ) — The treasurer of Worthville Borough, in Jefferson County, is being charged with stealing nearly $50,000 from the borough.

The investigation began in February when Worthville Borough Council President, Lowell Young, reported indications of a financial crime associated with the borough to police.

Kerran Dale Snyder is being charged with theft by unlawful taking or disposition, theft by deception, receiving stolen property, and theft by failure to make required disposition of funds received.

Police say the Ringgold Fire Department and Oliver Township Fire Department reached out to the council after trying to cash checks that came back as insufficient funds.

Council obtained the financial records from the bank and determined that there were discrepancies which made them suspicious a crime was being committed, according to the criminal complaint.

Young noticed an automatic payment for a water bill and Worthville doesn’t have public water, they have wells. Council also noticed payments to First Energy Electric and Comcast which were not for the borough.

After the discoveries, Snyder was taken off of the bank account on February 27, 2019.

Snyder worked for the borough from approximately 2012 or 2013 and resigned as treasurer in May 2019, according to the criminal complaint. She currently works with Jefferson Insurance Agency in Punxsutawney.

When being interviewed by police, Snyder admitted to using the Worthville Borough checking account to pay her personal bills and write checks for herself to cash.