JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Brookville man is behind bars after he allegedly waved a Japanese sword at a police officer.

Raymond D. Phillips, 25, is accused of waving the sword at a home on Sandra Drive in Punxsutawney on April 4. Police were originally called because Phillips allegedly hit a family member in the arm with a Kendo Shinai, a Japanese sword made of bamboo, because the family member wouldn’t give him the car keys.

Police asked Phillips to come outside and when he did, he was waving the sword at the officer and said he was going to “f****** kill” him, according to the charges filed. Police told him he would be tased if he came any closer with the sword. He allegedly threatened to kill the officer again and then ran into the home and locked the door.

Once state police arrived, Phillips ran out the door and tried to run down the hill before falling to the ground. He had a Blood Alcohol Concentration (BAC) of .226% after he was taken into custody and transported to the hospital for injuries he sustained from falling. He faces multiple charges including aggravated assault, simple assault and terroristic threats.

Phillips has a preliminary hearing scheduled for April 13. He is currently in the Jefferson County Prison.