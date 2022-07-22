STATE COLLEGE, Pa (WTAJ) — Patton Township Police Department is investigating a wallet theft from Target on July 2.

Police say that on July 2, the suspected woman (pictured below) used a credit card from the stolen wallet to spend $406 at the North Atherton Street Walmart.

The woman is described as a white, middle-aged female and was seen driving a white sedan.

Police are asking anyone with information regarding the theft is asked to contact the Patton Police at 814-234-0273, anonymously contact the Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers toll-free at 1-800-4PA-TIPS (8477) or online.